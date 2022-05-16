Kyiv [Ukraine]: While he has stepped in to support war-torn Ukraine with his satellite communication services, the billionaire Elon Musk has received an SOS from the Ukrainian commander Serhiy Volyna and other defenders of the besieged city, who are trapped inside the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, for immediate rescue.

This comes as Ukrainian fighters vow to continue fighting against the Russian armed forces at the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. Volyna expressed that it is "impossible" to survive in Azovstal and, in a desperate call to save him and others trapped, asked Musk to get them out of the hopeless situation. "@elonmusk people say you come from another planet to teach people to believe in the impossible. Our planets are next to each other, as I live where it is nearly impossible to survive. Help us get out of Azovstal to a mediating country," Volyna wrote on Twitter.

His comments received an overwhelming response on Twitter with many issuing the same clarion call to the Tesla CEO. The Ukrainian commander's comments reflected as if the only miracle for the Ukrainian fighters, who are trapped in Azovstal, is Elon Musk. This sentiment is highly visible in the concluding line of his tweet where he wrote, "If not you (Elon Musk), then who? Give me a hint."

Read: Small wins buoy Ukraine; West says Russians losing momentum

This is not the first time when the Ukrainian commander has pleaded for his life and on behalf of other Ukrainian fighters. Earlier, he in a video that was released on his social media accounts, made an appeal to all the world leaders to help them get out of the besieged city. "We appeal and plead to all world leaders to help us. We ask them to use the procedure of extraction and take us to the territory of a third-party state. All of us- Mariupol military battalion of soldiers, more than 500 wounded and hundreds of civilians, including women and children...We plead to take us to safety on the territory of a third party state," he said.

In the video, the Ukrainian commander expressed his deep concerns about Russian soldiers being outnumbering in 10 to 1 ratio. Moreover, as if looking at some horror crippling closer, the Ukrainian commander said that this could be the last appeal of his life. "This is our appeal to the world. This could be the last appeal of our lives. We are probably facing our last days, if not hours. The enemy outnumbered us 10 to 1," he said in his video message.

Read: Ukraine: Russians withdraw from city of Kharkiv, batter east

"They have an advantage in the air, in artillery, in their forces on land, in equipment and in tanks. We are only defending one object, the Azovstal plant where, in addition to military personnel, there are also civilians, who have fallen victims to this war," he continued. Notably, Musk's Starlink project seeks to provide affordable access to broadband internet connections across the world. Immediately after the beginning of the Russian special operation in late February, Musk confirmed that the Starlink service was active in Ukraine and promised to deliver more terminals to the country. Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin criticided billionaire Elon Musk for allegedly providing the Ukrainian troops with military communication equipment and warned him about possible repercussions. Mariupol, a key Azov Sea port city in eastern Ukraine, saw one of the worst bouts of violence in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Notably, Russia launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24, which the West has termed an unwarranted war. As a result of this, the western countries have also imposed several crippling sanctions on Moscow.

ANI