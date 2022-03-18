Kyiv: Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets has been killed in a Russian rocket attack on a residential building in capital Kyiv amid an intensifying Russian invasion of the country, reports said. She was 67.

Oksana's troupe, 'Young Theater', announced the news on Facebook on March 17 saying there was “no forgiveness for the enemy that has come to our land”. The veteran actor was awarded one of Ukraine's most prestigious art honours, the Merited Artist Award of Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry said that the “special operation” was “targeting only Ukrainian military infrastructure”.

Hundreds of civilians have been killed in the two countries since the Russian invasion of Ukraine that started on February 24 while lakhs of people have migrated. In one of the worst days of the conflict, 21 people were killed in the Russian bombing of a community centre and a school in Merefa near the northeastern city of Kharkiv in Ukraine on Thursday. The Kharkiv region is under heavy bombardment as Russian forces attempt to advance into the region.

Ukraine's emergency service said a woman, her husband and three children were killed in shelling in the city of Chernihiv, northeast of Kyiv. According to the information, the Mariupol Theatre was targeted in the Russian airstrike where hundreds of people were taking shelter, the number of casualties is not yet clear.

