New Delhi: In a big relief to the medical students evacuated from war-torn Ukraine who had to leave their internships midway, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has said the students can complete the internships in India. A NMC spokesperson while confirming the development said that the one-time relaxation will apply to only those students who have cleared the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).

The FMGE exam is held by the National Board of Education (NBE) for students who have taken a primary medical degree from abroad and want to practice medicine in India. It is mandatory for students pursuing medical studies abroad to pass the FMGE exam before practicing in India.

Every year thousands of students from India go to Ukraine for medical studies. A major reason for this is the affordable medical studies and the recognition given to Ukrainian universities around the world. There are currently 14 major medical colleges in Ukraine, in which more than 18,000 Indian students are pursuing MBBS and BDS. Almost all universities in Ukraine are accredited by the World Health Organization (WHO) and medical degrees from universities in Ukraine are also recognized by many other countries, including the European Medical Council and the General Medical Council of the United Kingdom.

After Russia's attack on Ukraine, the Indian students are being evacuated. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi has said that since they issued the first advisory, about 18,000 Indians have safely returned to India from Ukraine, most of them medical and engineering students.

