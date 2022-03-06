Rudrapur: With 70 per cent of edible sunflower oil and fertilizers worth $235 million are being imported by India from Ukraine, the ongoing Russian invasion of the country could adversely affect the agriculture sector and consequently increase the food prices, a top agriculture expert has said.

Dr AS Nain, Director of Research of the University of Agriculture and Technology, Rudrapur, said he is worried about the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine saying the agricultural sector in the country will have to bear the brunt of the war if it drags on.

As per Dr Nain, about 2.5 million tonnes of edible oil (sunflower oil) is imported by India of which 70 per cent comes from Ukraine and 20 per cent from Russia indicating the huge dependence on the warring countries for the produce.

Besides, India imports about $235 million of fertilizers from Ukraine. These mainly include potassic, a mixture of NPK and organic fertilizers, added Dr Nain. With the production and supplies having come to a standstill after Russia's attack on Ukraine, the imports have been affected and their availability in the country is also likely to be affected, he said.

As for the exports from India, Dr Nain said tea, medicines and medical equipment are exported in large quantities from our country to Russia and Ukraine. The Director of Research said the supply chain will be hugely disrupted in case the war is protracted and it will be difficult to meet the demand of farmers for fertilizers which could also lead to an exponential hike in the prices.

“It is also expected to have an impact on the agricultural productivity of the country,” Dr Nain said. He said that to what level the war between the two countries will go on it remains to be seen.

