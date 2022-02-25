New Delhi: A full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia not only has serious geopolitical consequences as the European security structure created by the US in the continent came down crashing, but the war and follow up sanctions imposed by the West on Russia will have serious economic consequences, including elevated prices of gas and oil and an increase in global inflation, suggests an analysis.

According to an analysis done by Tatiana Orlova, lead economist at Oxford Economics, the most obvious channel through which the war will hit the economies outside Russia and Ukraine, will be due to an increase in oil, gas, and some non-energy commodities prices.

In a report, Tatiana Orlova writes that now oil prices are expected to remain above $100 per barrel until the initial months of the second half of this year (July-August period). The think tank has also revised its forecasts for European gas prices this year.

“Our European gas price forecasts have also been heavily revised – gas prices are expected to remain above $30 per MMBtu (million metric British thermal unit) until the end of 2022 and only fall back slowly thereafter,” she said.

Impact on farm produce prices

Russia is the world’s largest exporter of wheat with an 18% share in the global trade of wheat. Any disruption in the supply of Russian wheat due to the war or due to the sanctions imposed by the Western countries is bound to have an impact on the global prices of the commodity.

Oxford Economists said the likely disruption to wheat and corn prices will plausibly push up agricultural food prices, which are already around 30% higher than their prices a year ago. More importantly, when these factors are modeled in the Global Economic Model (GEM), it suggests substantively higher near-term peaks in CPI inflation and a slower fall back over the next few quarters.

Elevated Inflation to hit hard Russia, Europe

Tatiana Orlova said apart from Russia, Europe will be the hardest hit by these developments. “Average annual headline CPI inflation in the eurozone will rise to 4.6% this year and 1.3% in 2023, which are respectively 7 basis points and 40 basis points higher than our February baseline forecasts,” she said in the report.

The economist says the Russia-Ukraine war will have broader inflation ramifications for the rest of the world. US inflation in 2022 is expected to average 6.5%, compared to the earlier projection of 5.9% by the think tank. Similarly, Oxford Economist says its global CPI inflation forecast for this year has increased by 70 basis points to 6.1%.