New Delhi: Hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, Air India flight AI1947 is on its way back to Delhi. The move comes following NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions) advisory at, Kyiv, Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a special "military operation" to protect Donbas, the separatist-held region in eastern Ukraine, media reports said on Thursday. Delivering an emergency address, Putin said the operation has been launched to demilitarize the country.

This comes hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine has not posed and will not pose a threat to Russia.

In an emotional appeal delivered largely in Russian, Zelenskyy said "You are being told that Ukraine can pose a threat to Russia.

"It was not like this in the past, it is not like this now and it will not be so in the future. You demand security guarantees from NATO. We also demand guarantees of our security - from you, from Russia, and other guarantors of the Budapest memorandum," Zelenskyy said in a video address.