New Delhi: The ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia shows that a conventional war could happen, Indian Army Chief Gen M M Naravane said on Tuesday. In response to a question on the sidelines of an event here, he underlined that the war between Russia and the eastern European country was being fought in a physical domain.

Is the war being fought in cyberspace or through air-conditioned chambers? he rhetorically asked, adding that this war shows that a "conventional war could happen". "The war we seeing, is being fought physically on the ground," the Army chief said.

"So, a conventional war could happen. And, we have to be operationally ready," Naravane said, when asked what was the lesson from the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war. Russia started a military offensive against Ukraine on February 24 this year. According to United Nation's estimate, 1.5 million refugees have sought shelter in neighbouring countries of Ukraine over the last 11 days.

PTI

