New Delhi: Expressing deepest condolences on the death of Indian student Naveen Shekharappa who was killed in shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine ambassador to India Dr Igor Polikha Tuesday compared Russia’s military campaign against his country to the “massacre arranged by the Mughals against Rajputs”. Polikha called on the world leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi to use every resource against Putin to stop bombing and shelling.

Addressing the media at the Ukraine embassy in New Delhi, he said, "I extend my deepest condolences on the death of Indian student Naveen Shekharappa who was killed in shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Earlier shelling and bombings happened on military sites but now also happening in the civil areas". The ambassador noted that "it is like the massacre arranged by Mughals against Rajputs".

Following the Indian student's death, the Ukraine ambassador was summoned by Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla. Informing the press about the meeting, Polikha said that both the leaders discussed the modalities of the humanitarian aid. "We are grateful to India for starting this aid. The first plane is expected to land in Poland today. I was assured by Foreign Secretary that Ukraine will get maximum humanitarian aid", he said.

He also briefed Foreign Secretary on the present-day situation in Ukraine, especially the shelling of big Ukrainian cities, which even continued at the time of the peace talks. Polish told the foreign secretary about the higher concentration of attacks on the civil areas. When asked if any specific discussion took place on the recent death of the Indian student, Polikha replied, "I will ask a very simple question: whose missiles killed Naveen and what about the dozens of Ukrainians who lost their lives along with Naveen?"

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India had already taken up with the Russian and Ukrainian Embassies the pressing requirement of safe passage for Indian nationals, including students, from Kharkiv and other cities in the conflict zone. This demand has been repeatedly made of Russia and Ukraine since the beginning of this conflict on February 24. It has been conveyed to both their Ambassadors in New Delhi as well as taken up in their capitals, MEA said.

"Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones", MEA said.

Similar action is also being undertaken by our Ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine, MEA spokesperson added. According to sources, from the Indian side, the preparations for evacuation have been in place for some time now. An Indian team has been positioned in the Russian city of Belgorod, close to the Ukrainian border. However, the conflict situation in and around Kharkiv and nearby cities has been an obstacle.

