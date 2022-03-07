New Delhi: The Government of India's desperate attempts to evacuate the Indian students stranded in Ukraine continue to grapple the nation as the Russian war escalates even as its potential repercussions on a global level are also just around the corner.

The outcries of the students still stranded in the war-struck country have managed to draw attention to the number of Indian youngsters who go abroad for several reasons every year. While the authorities claim to have brought back most of the stranded students, the never ending apprehension about the ones still stuck in Ukraine continue to haunt their well-wishers back in India.

Indian Students sharing experience of evacuation

A few in-depth conversations that ETV Bharat had with some of the recently evacuated Indian students shed light on the the first hand problems that the students faced there, consequently giving an insight into the intricacies of situations at the grassroots in Ukraine.

Two students from Madhya Pradesh, Harshali Raje and Nikhil Kurechia, who returned to India safely under Operation Ganga are now worried about their friends back in Ukraine they have been unable to contact since their return. Both these students face uncertainty over their future. "The situation there is devastating. It takes a lot of hope and courage to survive with no access to the most basic necessities like food and water. The extremely low temperatures are making things even worse. While we are glad we are back, the possible ordeals our friends there are facing still haunt us," said Harshali.

"I think they (Ukranians) intend to use us as shields to the problems they are facing. Because India and Russia have a good relationship, they know Indians won't be harmed by the Russian forces. That's why they don't want us to leave, to use us as as shield. But it was unfair how openly they discriminated against Indians, Nigerians and students from other nationalities," she said.

Racism against Indians in Ukraine was one of the fallouts of the war. Many students complained of facing discrimination as they tried to board trains and cross the borders in distress to save their lives. "We travelled a distance of 20 km to be finally evacuated from the border safely. But we faced several issues because we were Indians. Many of my Indian friends were even beaten up at the borders. Even if Ukraine does come out victorious, I am not sure if we Indians will be accepted in Ukraine again," said Nikhil.

Explaining why she and others like her chose to pursue medicine in Ukraine instead of India, Harshali said, "Even the students who top the NEET exam cannot secure a seat in the colleges of their choice. Private medical colleges have unaffordable fees in India. The amount required to get an entire degree in medicine in Ukraine is equal to just one year's college fees in India."

Shruti from Jharkhand who escaped the possible war spill-out from the Hungarian border also narrated the same ordeal. "The initial 5 days after the Russia-Ukraine war broke out were really bad. Every night at 10 o'clock, we would get into bunkers and spent the nights wide awake. We were not sure if we will live. There was continuous shelling, panic among us, with no clue about what should be done," she said, emphasizing on how the lack of food and the extreme cold weather were the most difficult issues to tackle. "The government should think seriously about this. There are around 11 students from my hometown Godda who are still stranded there. I request the government to safely evacuate them as soon as possible," she said.

Meanwhile, another student Ayushi from Madhya Pradesh is worried about the 20 lakh rupees education loan that her father had taken to send his daughter abroad. Though her father has been the happiest ever since she returned safe from the warzone, Arushi, who was a medical student at the Ternopil State Medical University in Ukraine, is worried about the uncertainties of her future.

Deepavasu, a student from Punjab who is still stuck in Ukraine, told his mother over a video call about the distress he and others like him are being subjected to. "Indians were not being allowed to board the train in Ukraine. There was no help from the embassy. After the crisis in Kharkiv escalated, I tried to go towards the border, but was not allowed to board the train. I am trying my best and I hope to be back soon," Deepavasu assured while speaking to his mother over the video call.

India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24 due to the Russian military offensive. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine's borders since advisories were issued over a fortnight ago.

