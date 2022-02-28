New Delhi: Indigo Airlines has decided to operate two evacuation flights using A321 aircraft to bring back Indians safely from war-torn Ukraine. These flights are departing today from Delhi to Bucharest in Romania and Budapest in Hungary via Istanbul.

The effort is a part of the Operation Ganga Mission being executed by the Government of India in an attempt to evacuate the students stuck in Ukraine amid the escalating war. Meanwhile, one of the authorities at Indigo said, "We are closely liaising with the government to offer our support for more such evacuations."

Also read: Ukraine says world's largest plane damaged