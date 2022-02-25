New Delhi: The Union Government and the Embassy of India in Ukraine are working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary for Indian nationals in Ukraine, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine said on Friday.

"Government of India and the Embassy of India are working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary. At present, teams are getting in place at the following checkpoints: CHOP-ZAHONY Hungarian Border near Uzhhorod PORUBNE-SIRET Romanian Border near Chernivtsi," stated a release by the Indian Embassy in Ukraine.

"Indian nationals, especially students living closest to the above border checkpoints are being advised to depart first in an organized manner, in coordination with teams from Ministry of External Affairs to actualize this option," stated the release.

"Once above routes are operational, Indian nationals traveling by their own arrangements for transport would be advised to proceed to above border checkpoints, and remain in touch with the helpline numbers set up at respective checkpoints for facilitation through the border. Numbers would be shared once the control rooms are established," it added.

The Embassy also advised the students to remain in touch with student contractors for orderly movements adding that they should carry passports, cash preferably in USD for emergency expenses and other essentials, and a Covid-19 double vaccination certificate if available.

"Print out the Indian flag and paste prominently on vehicles and buses while traveling," stated the release.

