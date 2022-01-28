New Delhi: Amid the mounting tensions over Ukraine which has brought the United States and Russia at direct loggerheads, for yet another time, India on Friday reiterated that "India is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine including the ongoing high-level discussion with Russia and the US. Our embassy in Kyiv is also monitoring local developments."

"We call for a peaceful resolution of the situation through sustained diplomatic efforts for long-term peace in the region and beyond," said Arindam Bagchi, MEA official spokesperson, at the weekly media brief today.

When being asked about the concerns and displeasure raised by the United States on India's procurement of S-400 missiles from Russia and could these mounting tensions between US-Russia could pressurize India via the CAATSA sanction, Bagchi replied, "India and the US have a comprehensive global strategic partnership. India has a special relationship with Russia. We pursue an independent foreign policy. This also implies to our defence acquisition and supplies which are guided by our National Security interests."

With this statement, India has put forward its independent foreign policy by reiterating that the procurements of S-400 missiles from Russia come under the domain of India's national security interest. Therefore, it is unlikely that India would take any decision by fearing the international sanctions and hence compromising its national security.