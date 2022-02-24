New Delhi: As the Ukraine-Russia conflict escalates, India is making contingency plans and considering alternate evacuation routes for Indian nationals stranded in Kyiv. High-level meetings in the Ministry of External Affairs are ongoing over the recent developments and contingency plans are being put into operation, official sources told ETV Bharat.

This comes after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine in what could be seen as the beginning of war in Europe over Russia's demands for an end to NATO's eastward expansion. "Given airspace closure, alternate evacuation routes are being activated. Additional Russian speaking officials from New Delhi have been sent to our Embassy in Ukraine and are being deployed in countries neighbouring Ukraine", the sources added. Indian Embassy in Ukraine is functional and its advisories should be followed carefully, government sources said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in the latest advisory issued by the Indian embassy in Kyiv, Indian nationals are asked to maintain calm and remain safe wherever they are. "The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, accommodations, hostels or transit", the advisory read.

It said, "All those who are travelling to Kyiv, including those travelling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards the safer places along with the western bordering countries. Further advisories will be issued for any updates".

Meanwhile, out of 20,000 Indian nationals who are in Ukraine, only a few have returned to India so far. Many including students are still stuck in the country. More details are awaited.