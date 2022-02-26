New Delhi: In wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Government of India is trying to evacuate around 16000 Indian students stuck in the embattled country. As part of the evacuation measures, the government has arranged evacuation flights, taking off from neighboring Romania and Hungary. The first Air India evacuation flight carrying 219 Indians took off from the Romanian capital of Bucharest on Saturday afternoon and is expected to land in Mumbai by 9 pm today.

Meanwhile, a new advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Hungary has informed that the embassy is working with the government of Hungary to aid with the smooth entry of students fleeing Ukraine through the Zahony-Uzhhorod border crossing. The Embassy informed that a liaison unit from the embassy, working in tandem with the Consulate General of Hungary in Uzhhorod, has been stationed at the border crossing to bring in stranded Indians.

"Stranded Indians are being brought in batches through this checkpoint for onward travel to Budapest for returning to India on Air India flights," the advisory read. It, however, discouraged evacuees from walking in and said that "this border crossing Uzhhorod (Ungvar)- Csap-KPP Tysa-Zahony allows border crossing only by bus/van and walk-in is not allowed. Students coming through this border crossing should possess a valid passport, Residence permit, Student ID card, Vaccination Card/Certificate."

The Embassy urged people at the Kpp Tysa border, who are planning to enter Hungary on their own, to move back to Uzhhorod and stay in touch with the Hungarian Embassy in Ukraine. The advisory said that although it was possible to cross into Hungary through other border crossings, there were no Indian Embassy units present on those crossings to facilitate the entry into the Hungarian side. However, students close to these border outposts, wishing to cross into Hungary have been advised to try and travel to Budapest via public transport to look for commercial flights out of the country.

