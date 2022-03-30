Bageshwar: Uttarakhand Taekwondo athlete Visakha Sah has won a bronze medal in the senior category competition held at Kurukshetra in Haryana.

Sah won the medal in the Under 46 kg category in the competition being played from March 27 to March 31. A known face in the sport, Sah has earlier won three gold, one bronze, and one silver medal in the Nationals. People associated with sport have expressed happiness about her achievement. There is an influx of people congratulating Sah's family. Taekwondo coach Kamlesh Tiwari said Sah has improved her game with her hard work and dedication.

