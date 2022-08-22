Haldwani: A professor from Haldwani Uttarakhand will be seen in the upcoming 14th season of the TV quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. In the promo of the episode to be aired on the Sony TV channel released by it on its Facebook page, the dean of Hotel Management of a private institute in Haldwani, Prof Prashant Sharma is seen on the hot seat answering questions posed by Amitabh Bachchan.

Going by the promos, besides facing questions from the Big B, Prof Sharma will also be seen interviewing the superhero of the century on the show to be aired on Monday and Wednesday. It can be seen in the promo how Big B laughs off Sharma's questions after coming dancing to interview the megastar. He also jokingly replies to a Rs 50 lakh question as “ cow is our mother”.

Prof Sharma, 44, originally from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, has been the dean of the Hotel Management Institute in Haldwani for the last 17 years. Prof Sharma said he has been aspiring to sit on the KBC hot seat since 2000. Sharma's supporters are eagerly waiting for the episode to be aired on TV.