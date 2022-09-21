Tehri (Uttarakhand): A case of a woman being charred by her inlaws for dowry has come to the fore from the Tehri area here. The victim, identified as Preeti (32), hailing from Rindol village in the Pratapnagar area of the state, was badly burnt by her mother-in-law Subhadra and sister-in-law Jaya by putting a hot pan on the victim's head.

The victim had been enduring the ordeals silently for a while. The matter came to light after her mother Saraswati Devi reached Preeti's house on Saturday. Initially, Preeti's in-laws did not allow the victim's mother to enter their house. She then forcibly entered the house and was shocked to see the horrible condition of her daughter.

Saraswati Devi thereafter took her daughter back to her village in the Tehri district. On Monday, after discussing with the village head and others, Preeti's family took the decision to file a complaint at the concerned police station. Victim Preeti, along with some villagers, visited Tehri SSP Office to file a complaint against her in-laws.

Preeti's mother Saraswati Devi said, "My daughter was badly burnt by her mother-in-law and sister-in-law. The accused were also thrashing Preeti's children whenever they opposed their mother's torture. The accused were also taking advantage of the condition of Preeti's husband Anoop, who is not sound mentally."

Tehri SSP Navneet Singh Bhullar said, "A case has been registered against the accused at the New Tehri Kotwali police station, and both the accused have been arrested. After conducting the medical examination of Preeti's mother-in-law and sister-in-law, they will be presented before a court. Besides, for better treatment, Preeti has been referred to Dehradun Burn Unit Coronation."