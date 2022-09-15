Rishikesh: Farmers in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh are staring at huge agriculture losses with the paddy crop infested with a mysterious disease. Farmers from several areas including Shyampur, Gohri Mafi, and Chheviwala in Rishikesh, complained that 50 to 70 percent of the paddy crop has been infected by a disease. The Agriculture Department said the affected farmers have not sprayed the crops with the insecticides made available by the department.

The troubled farmers said that their livelihood is dependent on agriculture with the crop failure costing them dearly. On Wednesday, farmer Satnam destroyed all of his crop by driving a tractor on his damaged paddy crop in Chhedawala. Satnam had planted paddy in a total of 125 bighas of land. Out of this, about 50 to 70 percent of the paddy crop has been damaged due to disease, he said.

Due to the crop failure, a livelihood crisis has started looming in front of all the farmers of the area including Satnam, he said. Satnam further alleged that there has been no help from the Agriculture Department in this regard. The affected farmers have demanded proper compensation from the government. In Shyampur Nyay Panchayat area, more than one thousand bigha crops have been destroyed due to disease, they said.

Agriculture Officer Indu Godiyal said that on receiving the complaint, a team of the Agriculture Department inspected the affected fields. Godiyal said that farmers had already been given information about the disease in the paddy crops. The Agriculture Officer also said that the consent of the farmers was also taken for spraying insecticides in affected crops, but some farmers did not give their consent for the sprays.

