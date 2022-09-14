Roorkee (Uttarakhand): A professor of IIT Roorkee in Uttarakhand was found dead at his flat at the Hillview Apartments on the campus on Monday under mysterious circumstances, police said. The deceased was identified as one Prof Kailash Chand, a teacher of chemistry at the institute. He hails from Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi.

Based on information, the Police visited the post and registered a case. They have launched an investigation into the suspicious death. Haridwar SSP Yogendra Singh Rawat said that another professor living in the neighborhood told the security officer of IIT Roorkee that a foul smell was emanating from the flat of Prof Kailash Chand for a few days.

Prof Kailash lived on the fifth-floor B-5 flat at the Hillview Apartments. Soon after the information, police rushed to the spot and took the body into possession and sent it for postmortem. It is learnt that Gupta's house was locked from inside for a few days. Police had to break open the door to retrieve the body. Prof Kailash was said to have not taken his classes for the past many days.

