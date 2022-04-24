Tehri (Uttarakhand): The Uttarakhand High Court has reinstated Vikram Singh Negi, a village head of Gram Panchayat Sem Patti Basar in Tehri district who was embroiled in a fatherhood dispute.

Vikram Singh Negi was relieved by Tehri District Magistrate Eva Ashish on March 25 after receiving a complaint of having a third child that was found to be true. The complaint mentioned that Vikram Singh Negi had two children in 2019 when he got appointed as Gram Pradhan, but later in 2021 he had one more child, and details of it are available with Beleshwar Hospital.

Over which a Union of Gram Pradhan's of Bhilangana had filed a petition against this decision in the High Court. As the decision came in favour of Vikram Singh Negi, he welcomed it and said the court has “ruined the plans of some people”. Further, he thanked all the members of Gram Panchayat for offering their support and said "Once again I am eagerly looking for the developmental works of the village."

However, District Panchayat Raj Officer Vidya Singh Somanal said: "The copy of the court's order has not been received yet, once we receive it, action will be taken as per the court's order."

