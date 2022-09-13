Dehradun: Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said that a survey of Islamic seminaries will be carried out in the state. "All kinds of things keep coming out from time to time regarding madrasas. In such a situation, it is necessary to investigate so that the truth can come out,” Dhami said. The CM's statement comes on the heels of a statement by Uttarakhand Waqf Board chairman Shadab Shams that Piran Kaliyar Sharif shrine has been “defiled by those indulging in human trafficking, prostitution and drug racket”.

“When I spoke to some senior police personnel, I came to know that the place has become a hotbed of human trafficking. The place has gained notoriety in prostitution as well drug peddling also," Shadab said, adding that “on the lines of 'Swachch Bharat Abhiyan', the area will be cleansed or get rid of such immoral activities”.

“We will not allow such elements to defile this sacred place. We will use a broom as well as bulldozers to carry out a crackdown on such elements. The BJP government will carry out a drive against those involved in prostitution, human trafficking and drug trafficking. We will not allow this place to be a haven for people indulging in immoral activities. These elements are defiling our generation," he added.