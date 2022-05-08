Tehri (Uttarakhand): Five members of a family were killed after the car they were traveling in fell into a deep gorge near Kaudiyala in Uttarakhand's Tehri. Police suspect over-speeding and negligent driving as the cause of the accident. The victims have been identified as Pratap Singh (40), his wife Bhagirathi Devi (36), son Vijay (15), daughter Manju (12), and Pinki (25), daughter of Trilok Singh, all residents of village Bak in Chamoli district.

As per police, the family was on way to Rishikesh to get wedding supplies when the accident took place. Police are suspecting over speeding and negligence as the cause of the accident. As soon as the information of the matter was received, the team of Devprayag police station and SDRF reached the spot to launch a rescue operation, but the five had already succumbed in the accident.

Police said that the matter will be investigated and the exact cause of the accident will be known only after investigation. Police have taken all the bodies in possession and sent them for postmortem.

Also read: Five of family killed in road mishap in Gujarat