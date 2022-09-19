Pithoragarh: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami here on Monday laid the foundation stone of a motor bridge on the Kali river that flows between India and Nepal, saying it will further strengthen the ties between the two countries. The 110-metre long bridge will have a width of 10.50 metres and a carriageway of 7.5 metres with footpaths on either side.

"Nepal is the closest nation to India both geographically and socially. This bridge will bring the two countries even closer to each other," Dhami said after laying the foundation stone of the bridge in Charchum village of Pithoragarh district. The bridge will be constructed in 12 months at a cost of ?32.98 crore by a Chandigarh-based firm, PWD Superintending Engineer Anand Ballabh Kandpal said.

"The design of the bridge has been approved by a team of experts from IIT Delhi, who visited the spot along with officers of India and Nepal some months ago," the official said. The construction of this bridge will smoothen the vehicular movement between the two countries as earlier, people had to go all the way up to Banbasa in Champawat district in order to travel to Nepal.

It will be the first motor bridge joining India and Nepal in the district apart from the eight suspension bridges meant for pedestrians, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Ashish Chauhan said. (PTI)