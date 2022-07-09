Roorkee: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inaugurated a drone manufacturing unit in the Ramnagar area of Roorkee. The manufacturing company Roter Precision Instruments Private Limited also launched two drones on the occasion even as it will provide jobs to 100 engineers required at the unit with preference to be given to the youth of Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Dhami said that he is happy that the “country's largest and first drone company has started in Roorkee”. “The company is not only brightening India's future in drone technology but is also working to advance the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Dhami said. He said that drones are very useful in today's world, which was seen during the Corona period when drones were used to deliver medicines to far-off places.

CM Dhami said that drones will also help in rescue operations at the time of disasters in Uttarakhand. Earlier, the owner Sajid Ansari counted the achievements of the company. He said that his company will invest Rs 150 crore on this project in Uttarakhand, which will generate employment opportunities for the locals.