Berinag: Police has arrested the mother of a 12-year-old child marriage victim who was made to marry twice and has become pregnant in Berinag area of Pithorgarh in Uttarakhand. The husband of the minor girl has already been arrested in the case. The 36-year-old man was arrested for marrying and impregnating the minor girl in violation of laws against child marriage in the Pithorgarh area.

As per the women's helpline in-charge Sub-Inspector Renu, the investigation revealed that it was the second marriage of the victim, a resident of a village in the Dharchula area. The girl's mother and stepfather had first married her in Dharchula in June 2021 at the age of 12. Fed up with her husband's violence, she returned to her maternal home after some time but was forced to marry again within six months in December 2021 to the 36-year-old man from Berinag.

After the girl's pregnancy came to the fore, her husband was arrested and the police said the man she was first married to will also be arrested soon. Women's helpline in-charge said that the minor girl is two months pregnant adding police have registered a case against the accused under Sections 376 of IPC, 5(j)(II)/6 POCSO Act, 9 Prohibition of Child Marriage Act after the Child Development Department brought the matter into the police's notice.

