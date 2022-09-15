Dehradun: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two officers and an employee from Garhi Cantonment Board on charges of taking Rs 25,000 bribe in lieu of approving the map of the house from the complainant. LDC Raman Kumar Aggarwal, working in the Cantonment Board and Superintendent Shailendra Kumar demanded a bribe of Rs 25000 from the complainant in lieu of passing the map of the house.

Based on the complaint, the CBI arrested the accused and is interrogating them in custody. This is not the first case of bribery from the Cantonment Board. Similar complaints have come to the fore in the Board in the past as well.