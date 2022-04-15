New Delhi: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is likely to visit New Delhi next week, with talks on the Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific and trade deals on the cards. Johnson's last two visits were canceled due to Covid-19. The visit is yet to be announced officially by the Ministry of External Affairs.

The primary focus of his meeting will be on strengthening bilateral ties against the backdrop of the ongoing India-UK Free Trade Agreement negotiations, according to sources. Although there is no official confirmation yet, an in-person meeting was discussed during a phone call between Johnson and Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month.

At that time, the two leaders had a detailed discussion on the situation in Ukraine. Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy. He emphasized India's belief in respect for international law and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states, as the basis of the contemporary world order.

The two leaders also discussed issues of bilateral interests and agreed on the potential of further deepening cooperation in various areas including trade, technology, investments, defense & security, and people-to-people relations. Prime Minister Modi expressed his satisfaction at the positive momentum in the ongoing negotiations on the bilateral Free Trade Agreement. He also appreciated the progress in implementing the 'India-UK Roadmap 2030' adopted during the Virtual Summit between both leaders last year.

The two leaders last met in person on the sidelines of the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow in November last year, when their bilateral talks during the World Leaders' Summit focussed on the India-UK climate partnership as well as a review of the 2030 Roadmap which they had signed during a virtual summit in May 2021. The Roadmap, which aims to bolster bilateral trade between India and the UK by 2030, is part of Britain's so-called Indo-Pacific foreign policy tilt.