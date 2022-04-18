Ahmedabad: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is coming on a visit to India on April 21. However, he will start his tour from Ahmedabad in Gujarat. According to sources, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will also visit the Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram and the JCB company's plant at Halol. Then he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 22 in Delhi. Boris Johnson is coming on a visit to India after the successful completion of the talks.

The two PMs will also discuss strategic defence, diplomacy and economic partnership in Delhi. Boris Johnson's visit to India is considered important in the wake of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. According to the British government, India and Britain have reached an important agreement on the issue of the Free Trade Agreement. Significant progress is expected in this direction. Britain is keen to increase its annual trade with India to Rs 2.89 lakh crore. On April 21, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom will hold a meeting with leading business leaders in Ahmedabad. He will also discuss ways to enhance trade cooperation between India and Britain. Also in Gujarat, Boris Johnson is likely to announce a new project in the field of science, health and technology.

