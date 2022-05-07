Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A person has lodged a police complaint about his stolen slippers in Kachrod tehsil of Ujjain district, fearing that his footwear worth Rs 180 'might be used for crime and he might be implicated for it'

Complainant Jitendra, a resident of Kachrod Tehsil under Champakheda panchayat in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh handed over an application of theft to in charge of the police outpost Ashok Katare.

In this unique case of theft, the complainant and the police both have become talking points. First, after seeing the nature of the complaint, the police were also surprised. Although the station house officer of Kachrod police station, Ravindra Yadav, to whom Ashok Katare forwarded the complainant's letter, assured the complainant that whatever will be the outcome of the investigation, legal action will ensue thereafter.

Earlier, Jitendra, son of Govardhan, along with his friend, arrived at the police station in the morning. Jitendra mentioned in the letter to the SHO that last night his black color slippers costing Rs 180 were stolen. "Suppose if he drops the slippers at a place of crime, then I will be held responsible for that. It seems like someone is trying to implicate me in a false case. Hence, the conspiracy angle in the case cannot be ruled out," he added.

When ETV Bharat approached the SHO in the matter, to which Ravindra Yadav replied, "After discussing with the complainant as well as a collection of the evidence, whatever legal action is necessary, will be taken. The victim has been assured that nothing wrong will be done to him."