Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A new twist has come to the fore in the case of alleged obscene behavior by the president of Shat Darshan Sant Samaj, Sant Rameshwar Das Maharaj with a Sadhvi. A video of a meeting of the Sant Samaj where the Sadhvi is seen to make a series of allegations about Rameshwar Das and the latter listening to them quietly has gone viral on social media.

The Sadhvi in the video alleged that Rameshwar Das used to talk to her about condoms and other obscene matters claiming that she has a recording of the conversation. Seeing that the matter was escalating, Samaj calmed her down following which she decided to forgive him. Rameshwar Das also expressed regret for his actions.

Ujjain saint-sadhvi controversy: sadhvi forgives saint

"Rameshwar Das has regretted his actions. So I decided to forgive him. Sant Samaj explained to me that Sadhu Samaj would be defamed. I have forgiven him at the behest of the sages," Sadhvi said in a video message. She also said that she has withdrawn the police complaint lodged against Rameshwar Das. "He has admitted that he has made a false allegation against me that I asked for a piece of land belonging to the Shani temple," she added.