Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Devotees visiting Mahakaleshwar temple at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh will be allowed to enter the sanctum sanctorum for four days a week. Besides, a fee of Rs 100 for VIP Darshan has also been scrapped. As per the new guidelines, visitors to Mahakaleshwar temple will allowed access to sanctum sanctorum for four days a week from Tuesday to Friday between 1 pm to 4 pm.

Apart from this, the Mahakaal Temple Management Committee also took a decision on increasing the number of receipts the priests are supposed to disburse for allowing visitors access to sanctum sanctorum. Earlier, the permissible limit for the issuance of these receipts (Rs 1500 each) was five, which has now been increased to 10. Ahead of Mahashivaratri festival, preparations are underway to illuminate the Mahakaleshwar Shrine with 51,000 earthen lamps.