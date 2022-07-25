Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of devotees throng the Mahakaal temple to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva on the second Monday (Somvar) of the holy month of Shravan. The door of the sanctum-sanctorum of the temple was opened for devotees in the wee hours of Monday. Priests -- amid the chanting of Vedic hymns -- performed Jalabhishek and Bhasma Aarti to the Lord.

Many devotees also offered fruits, honey, ghee, flowers, Belapatra, cashews, almonds, Rudraksha, Abir, kumkum and others while performing the rituals by the priests of the temple. Sweets were also offered to Lord Shiva.

The entire sanctum sanctorum was reverberating with the chants of Vedic hymns. Lord Mahakaal was freshly dressed up as a King with colourful clothes and a silver moon on his head for the occasion. Apart from this, a silver umbrella, a rosary of Rudraksha, a garland of flowers and colourful clothes were offered to the Lord.