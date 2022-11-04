New Delhi: UGC chairman, M Jagadadesh Kumar on Friday announced that UGC NET 2022 Results will be declared on November 5. The applicants can check their results on the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA).

UGC chairman took to Twitter and wrote, "UGC-NET results will be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) on 5th November (Saturday). The results will be available on the NTA website- nta.ac.in."

The examinations were conducted in four different phases this year between the months of July and October. The University Grants Commission has already released the answer key to help applicants check their answers to the given key, as informed by the commission.

To access their results, applicants will have to log in with their application number and date of birth. All the related information about the process is also available on UGC-NET official website. Around 12 lakh applicants appeared for the examinations this year.