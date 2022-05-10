New Delhi: The University Grants Commission has launched an initiative to facilitate research scholars, guides and supervisors in their research projects.

Shodh Chakra launched virtually by UGC Chairman M Jagdesh Kumar on Tuesday aims to provide facility for researchers to collect, store, organise and present their research work. The platform will bring together universities, institutions, scholars and guides on a single platform where they can create their profiles and manage their preferences according to their projects and requirements.

The universities and Institutions will share the details about their research scholars and guides on the platform. Shodh Chakra will also facilitate interaction between scholars and guides. Other features include review literature to thesis submissions, work progress tracking, Administrative monitoring activities and statistics on ongoing research area in India.

The initiative is in adherence to the New Education Policy-2020 which recommended for creating a separate ecosystem to promote research in Higher Educational Institutions. The resources available on the platform include 20+ hours of video content, 3.5+ Lakhs of full text thesis, millions of articles and suggestive journals.

Launching the initiative, UGC Chairman M Jagdesh Kumar urged the Universities to nake maximum use of the platform by providing all the necessary information on Shodh Chakra.

