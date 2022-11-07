New Delhi: The University Grants Commission is disbursing fellowship and scholarship amounts through a bank portal integrated with the public financial management system for direct benefit transfer payments, the panel's chairperson Jagadesh Kumar said on Monday. The Scholarship and Fellowship Management Portal (SFMP) for disbursement of amounts has been developed by Canara Bank, he said.

"Recently, the UGC (University Grants Commission) has introduced new enhancements in the portal such as linking initiation by the scholar, monthly payment confirmation initiation by scholar, tracking module, grievance module and onboarding of academic user," Kumar said.

"Payments to awardees are generated automatically on the portal for all awardees linked by university, institution, college based on monthly confirmation of candidates by the university, institution or college concerned on the designated web portal scholarship Canara bank in," he said.

The UGC chief said the commission has decided to hold a training session or workshop for nodal officers working on the portal through the virtual mode from November 14 to 18. "All the institutions are requested to depute the nodal officers concerned(maker/checker) working on SFMP to attend the workshop mandatorily. The link of the virtual meet will be announced soon," Kumar said. (PTI)