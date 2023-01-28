Udupi (Karnataka): Karnataka Police have registered an FIR against two persons on charges of brutally killing a dog in Udupi district, the police said on Saturday. The police said that the incident occurred at Shri Madhwa Vadiraja Institute of Technology & Management in Bantakal, near Udupi.

The accused have been identified as warden Nagaraj and Rajesh. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused allegedly committed the brutal act after they found a student playing with the dog on the college premises. The head of Madhvaraj Animal Care Trust, Babita Madhavraj, said that Nagaraj and Rajesh put the dog in a gunny bag and then beat it to death.

Later, they took the dead dog in a college vehicle and dumped it elsewhere. She urged that justice should be done to the dog by initiating action against the culprits. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, prompting animal lovers to condemn the incident sharply. Manjula Karkera, an animal lover, lodged a police complaint at the Shirva police station. The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. (IANS)