Chennai: Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who was ousted from the AIADMK days ago, has been removed from his position of deputy floor leader in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the party announced on Tuesday. Former Minister R B Udhayakumar was unanimously elected as the AIADMK Legislature party's deputy leader.

Announcing the development, former CM and the AIADMK's interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said Udhayakumar, representing Tirumangalam Assembly constituency, was elected as deputy leader by the party in a meeting of its MLAs held here on July 17.

Agri S S Krishnamurthy, a former Minister was elected as deputy secretary of the legislature party, Palaniswamy said. Panneerselvam who was serving as the party Coordinator was expelled from the party on July 11, had written to the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu urging to maintain "status quo" in the leadership in the legislature party.

Also read: AIADMK imbroglio: OPS set to lose Dy LoP post, Speaker may be declare his faction unattached

The deputy leader of Opposition said he was the coordinator of the party as per party bylaws. The former CM had also drawn the attention of the Speaker to the fact that related matters are under consideration of the Madras high court and the Supreme Court. Speaker, in turn, assured that the matter will be consider in a democratic manner without any prejudice.