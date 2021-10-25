Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir): Dhara Mahajan, a student of XI standard, who hails from Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, has been selected by NASA for a programme, which is scheduled from January 9 to 20, 2023. She will also meet scientists during her stay in the US.

She is the first student from the Udhampur district to get an opportunity while another student also has been selected, but she is still in the waiting list. Dhara said that she never dreamt that she would get a chance to go to NASA, but "I worked hard for it and after passing all the exams, I have been selected for the NASA programme." She further stated that her family is also very happy. Speaking on the occasion, her mother said that Dhara is a brilliant student and always stood first in her studies since childhood. She said, "I will always support her in her studies."

