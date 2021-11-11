New Delhi: Udhampur - Srinagar- Baramulla section of Northern Railway will have a state-of-the-art tunnel communication system, spending Rs86.90 crore. Railtel has been awarded the work of Integrated tunnel communication system (VHF Simplex) with an aim to improve safety in the Rail Link project of the section.

This state-of-the-art Integrated Tunnel Communication System is designed to provide uninterrupted radio communication between handheld radios inside tunnel, to the base station at tunnel control rooms and station masters of adjacent stations.

RailTel said that handheld devices are provided to staff involved in construction/maintenance activities and train operations, while the communication of all channels in the tunnel is independent, simultaneous and failure-free.

"Communication inside the tunnels is interrupted due to poor signal coverage, which can hamper train operation and maintenance activities. Completion of this work will ensure safe and smooth running of trains inside the tunnels, on undoubtedly, one of the most difficult terrains of Indian Railway," the statement said.

While explaining about the project Puneet Chawla, CMD/RailTel, said in a statement, "We are already executing similar projects for Panvel - Karjat, Karjat-Lonawala and Kasara - Igatpuri section of Mumbai Division of Central Railway and Castle Rock-Kulem section (Braganza Ghat) of South Western Railway. We are eyeing more similar projects and generating good revenue. These niche projects will not only help to diversify the work experience of RailTel, but will also enable us to contribute towards nation building.”

RailTel claimed that this project will help in the continuous coverage over the entire length of the tunnel, clear audio through out with no interference, reliable system operation under harsh tunnel environmental conditions, trunked radio channels across many bands and ease of system operation and maintenance.