Jhansi: Passengers of Udhampur Durg Express, that caught fire between Morena and Dholpur in Madhya Pradesh on Friday evening, reported heavy loss of personal belongings and valuables. As many as 72 passengers had a lucky escape after four AC coaches of the train caught fire at around 3pm on Friday. The train was halted at the Hetampur station and the ill-fated coaches were immediately separated from the rest of the compartments to avoid the spread of the fire.

Udhampur-Durg Express catches fire

One of the passengers, Ramesh Sharma, told ETV Bharat that he was travelling from Delhi to Raipur for a wedding ceremony. He noticed some smoke coming in from one of the exits of his coach. As the train was in motion, he said, the fire started spreading very quickly. He also complained that the fire extinguishers in the train were not working and no authorities rushed for help. All the passengers managed to escape the fire but they lost all their luggage.

Another passenger travelling from Ludhiyana to Bilaspur, named Udham Singh, claimed that the fire broke out because of a short circuit. He narrated the incident saying that in no time, the train was full of smoke. He could not save his luggage because he needed to rescue his old mother. He lost things worth Rs1.5 lakhs, in addition to gold, his mother's passport visa, and 300 dollars.

Another victim said that because of the panic caused by the emerging smoke, both the exits of his coach were blocked, and he therefore tried to break the window glass with a hammer. When the glass did not break, he tried to use his foot to break it, and got injured. He further added that he could get some first aid for his injuries in Gwalior, while a proper treatment was given in Jhansi.

All of his luggage, along with everyone else's luggage in coach A1 and A2 turned into ashes as it could not be taken out of the train in time. He said that nobody tried to break the window glasses. The luggage could have been saved if proper facilities to break glass in case of emergency were available.

A woman passenger travelling from Jalandhar to Raipur complained that the thick smoke in the train had started suffocating people. Some of the passengers also lost consciousness and started vomiting. The woman said that she somehow managed to get her children out of the train but could not save her luggage.

UP CM sends team to help passengers

CM Yogi Adityanath ordered District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar and Senior Superintendent of Police Shiv Hari Meena to rush to the railway station to check on the passengers.

The train reached the Jhansi railway station in Uttar Pradesh at around 10.20 at night. The DM and the SSP had reached the station by then with a team of doctors to ensure the well being of the passengers in the train. They also distributed food, water, medicines and blankets among the passengers.