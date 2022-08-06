Srinagar: A Udhampur-bound minibus that started off from Barmeen skidded off the road and fell down into a deep gorge at Massora on Saturday. Twelve students injured after a mini bus in which they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Massora in Udhampur district. The bus was enroute to Udhampur from Barmeen village. Injured shifted to a district hospital.

12 injured as Udhampur bound minibus falls into gorge