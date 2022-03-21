Udhampur: The family of the civilian who was killed in the Udhampur ID blast on March 9 has not been offered any sort of compensation by the government yet, despite his death being a consequence of terrorist activity. The grieving family that the deceased has left behind is already in a feeble financial state, while his death has taken away their breadwinner from them.

The DDC of the area Jagannu Parikshit Singh met the family of the deceased in Udhampur yesterday and demanded the compensation they rightfully deserve. Under SRO (Self-regulatory Organisation) 43, the government states that if a person is killed in terrorist activities, his family members are given a job as a part of compensation, the DDC highlighted. "There are even more facilities and compensation benefits for people who are underprivileged and below the poverty line. This family is poor and grieving and should be compensated as soon as possible," he said.

Criticizing the UT authorities for being ignorant towards the grieving family, he also said that on behalf of the district administration, financial assistance of two lakhs has been provided by the Red Cross so far. Further demanding financial assistance from the LG administration, the DDG also urged the authorities to provide the 21-year-old wife of the deceased with a government job so that she can look after her child and mother-in-law.

In a powerful explosion caused due to an ID blast in J&K's Udhampur district on March 9, one person was killed while 14 others were injured at Slathia Chowk, the officials had informed. While the injured were immediately rushed to the hospital, the dead's family has not yet been reached out by the authorities for any sort of aid.

Also read: 1 killed, 14 injured in mysterious explosion in J&K's Udhampur