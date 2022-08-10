Kannur: A United Democratic Front (UDF) Kannur Corporation Councillor, P V Krishnakumar, was arrested today for allegedly sexually harassing a female Cooperative bank employee. A case of sexual harassment was registered by the Edakkad police on July 20 and since then, P V Krishnakumar was absconding. The police filed a case against him based on the CCTV footage.

The police had to take help from the neighboring states' police forces to nab him and the search operation was extended to Tamil Nadu and other nearby states. With the help of the Karnataka police, he was caught while traveling to Bangalore from Tirupathi.

A team of officials led by Thalassery assistant city police commissioner TK Ratnakumar arrested him and presented him in court, where he was remanded to judicial custody. Krishnakumar is also the vice president of the Kannur Congress Block Committee, which is held by the Congress-led UDF.