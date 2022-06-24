Guwahati: The Assam Police on Friday detained Sanjay Bhosale, the deputy district chief of Shiv Sena from Maharashtra's Satara on the pretext of the sensitivity of the area around Radisson Blu. The police also said that action will be taken against him as per law.

Sanjay Bhosale arrived in Guwahati on Friday morning to urge the rebel party members and their leader Eknath Shinde to return to Maharashtra. He had reportedly told the media, "Shiv Sena has given a lot to its MLAs. They should return to 'Matoshree'". Matoshree is the ancestral home of Chief MInister Uddhav Thackeray where he has recently shifted amid the political turmoil in the state.