Udaipur (Rajasthan): A young resident from Pratap Nagar received death threats for sharing a post that was in support of Nupur Sharma. 'We have arrested 4 people who have threatened the youth for supporting Nupur Sharma," said Udaipur SP Vikas Sharma and added, "Few others are also aware of such threats on social media. The suspects are currently being interrogated," he added.

On June 28, Kanhaiyalal Sahu was brutally murdered in broad daylight for sharing a post on social media in support of Nupur Sharma. However, so far 7 people have been arrested concerning this incident. While 6-7 people have also been detained. Previously a youth who was a resident of Sector-11 was also threatened for supporting Nupur Sharma. However, the 4 accused of threatening have been arrested.