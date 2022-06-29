Udaipur: Local traders at the Dhan Mandi market in Udaipur Wednesday staged a protest against the murder of a tailor, who had supported the now suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on her controversial remarks against the Prophet of Islam. Police have arrested the two killers in the case even as an NIA team has been rushed in by the Ministry of Home Affairs to probe the case.

The agitated traders pulled down the shutters of their shops on Wednesday in protest while demanding stringent punishment for the killers. Udaipur SP Manoj Chowdhary said that as soon as the information about the incident was received, the police were deployed in the area. Udaipur Collector, Tarachand Meena requested people to keep calm, reassuring that the law will take its course and highlighting that "criminals have no religion".

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria who condemned the killing, said that the Rajasthan government needed to “emulate the Yogi (Adityanath) way of dealing with this mafia”. “The way Yogi is dealing with criminals, Rajasthan government also needs to eradicate the mafia the same way,” he said. As per Kataria, the tailor's was the fourth such murder in Rajasthan in recent months.

He also alleged that the police had reached late to the spot. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has condemned the “heinous murder” saying the killers would be given stringent punishment. As per the police, the victim identified as Kanhaiyalal was attacked by a sharp-edged weapon inside his shop in the Dhan Mandi area of Udaipur. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The victim was hacked to death for supporting now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma in a social media post over her controversial remarks on the Prophet of Islam. According to the police, the two accused allegedly met the tailor on the pretext of giving cloth measurements. The arrested Gos Mohammed and Riyaz Akhtari, both the residents of Surajpole, Udaipur, were arrested hours after they committed the murder, police said.

Internet services have been suspended for 24 hours in the entire Rajasthan and a curfew imposed in parts of Udaipur after tension prevailed in the state following a gruesome on-camera murder of a tailor in Udaipur. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday sent a team from National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe the incident. The decision to send the NIA team was taken after the officials said the murder, prima facie, was a terror incident.

