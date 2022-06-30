Udaipur: A local court on Thursday sent the two men accused of killing a tailor here to judicial custody for an identification parade, an official said. The two accused -- Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad -- were brought in a police van with their faces covered and were produced in the court while several advocates started shouting slogans on the premises.

Riaz and Ghouse allegedly hacked tailor Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur on Tuesday and later posted videos online saying they are avenging an insult to Islam. The lawyers gathered on the court premises in large numbers in the evening and started shouting slogans demanding death penalty to the accused.

Meanwhile, National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said it suspects the role of a "terror gang and not a terror outfit". The anti-terror agency, however, made it clear that there is a role of a bigger gang behind the brutal killing and that it was not just an act done by only two persons, who were arrested by state police after the incident.

The Central agency also denied reports of some media outlets regarding the involvement of a few terror outfits, saying "all are based on speculation." "There will be many group members of the accused. It is not just two. There will be a bigger group. The preliminary inquiry suggested that there may not be any terrorist group involved in the murder but a terror gang. Some media reports about the links of the two accused with some terrorist outfit are based on speculation," a senior NIA officer said.

NIA on Wednesday took over the investigation of the brutal murder of a tailor Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor, in Rajasthan's Udaipur who was hacked to death inside his shop by two men in broad daylight. The anti-terror agency has filed a First Information Report (FIR) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act as well as various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Noida Police has arrested a youth Asif Khan, resident of Chhaprauli, for supporting the viral video of Udaipur beheading incident. Besides this the police has seized the mobile phone from his possession.

Noida Zone ADCP Ranvijay Singh said that the villagers of Chhaprauli village in Thana Expressway gave written information that a video is going viral on Facebook regarding the Udaipur incident. Asif Khan, a resident of Chhaprauli, Noida Sector-168, liked the viral video on Facebook and wrote that very well done my brother. (With Agency Inputs)