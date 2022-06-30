Udaipur: A war of words has kicked off between ascetic Acharya Pramod Krishnam and Congress Communications head Jairam Ramesh. The duo was recently seen clashing on the Udaipur tailor murder issue after Krishnam commented on a tweet by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. While Gehlot's tweet expressed condemnation of the incident, Krishnam was seen asking why the victim was not provided security despite receiving a threatening letter earlier.

"... Alongside the killers, the police and administration are equally guilty. Why has there not been any action against SSP DIG till now? Is the government's authority totally finished in Rajasthan?" he questioned. This started a back-and-forth between him and Ramesh, who suggested the former to 'think' before crossing the 'Lakshman Rekha'.

"Before crossing the Lakshman Rekha for the second time, one should have thought once, respected Pramod Tyagi ji. What you have written is way different from the facts anyway" Ramesh noted in a tweet of his own. This was countered by Krishnam on Wednesday, when he termed it a 'national duty' to raise one's voice against the 'brutal and barbaric killing' of Kanhaiya Lal.

"It is a national duty to raise one's voice against the brutal and barbaric killing of Kanhaiya. Trying to stop anyone from practicing this duty is called 'treason against the country'" Krishnam tweeted out. Notably, Ramesh's primary tweet about crossing the 'Lakshman Rekha' (fine line) refers to a recent, now-deleted tweet by the ascetic wherein he said that Uddhav Thackeray should not 'wait for a second' before resigning. In reply to the saint, Ramesh had said, "Neither is this the view of the Congress party nor is Acharya Pramod Krishnam the official spokesperson of the Congress."