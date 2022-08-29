Udaipur: Five masked miscreants on Monday looted the Mannapuram Gold Loan office situated in the Pratap Nagar area in Udaipur. As informed by the Additional Superintendent of Police Chandrasheel Thakur, the masked miscreants stole about 24 kg of gold along with cash worth rs 11 lakhs at a gunpoint.

He further informed that the culprits entered the loan office premises as soon as it opened in the morning. On receiving information about the incident, officials from the Pratap Nagar Police Station and ASP City Chandrasheel Thakur reached the spot. The police registered a case in the matter and initiated an investigation.

The officials currently have CCTV footage of the incident where the masked miscreants are visible. Using the footage as a piece of basic evidence, the officials are probing the matter. The office employees and other people present there during the robbery are also being interrogated for more clues. Meanwhile, vigilant check blockades have been put up in the entire city.