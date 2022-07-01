Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh ATS arrived in Udaipur on Thursday to interrogate the two accused, who were involved in the killing of a tailor inside his shop on Tuesday, for his social media post in support of controversial comments made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma against the Prophet of Islam. ADG UP ATS Naveen Arora said an Additional SP of ATS has been sent to Udaipur to interrogate the accused Mohammad Riaz and Ghaus Mohammad to find out whether they have their accomplices in the Uttar Pradesh.

However, both the accused were sent to jail even before the ATS team reached Udaipur. Arora said that they “fear that the accused of Udaipur incident or any of their fundamentalist organisations have instigated the youth in UP too” while referring to the recent violent protests in the state against Sharma's controversial remarks. The UP ATS will investigate the call detail records and social media accounts of the accused, added Arora.

The accused, Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, who were involved in the murder of tailor Kanhaiyalal in Udaipur on Tuesday, have been shifted to Ajmer High-Security Jail. According to sources, a 10-member team of NIA will interrogate them here. Riyaz and Ghouse had entered a tailoring shop in Udaipur in broad daylight on June 28 and hacked Kanhailal to death with a cleaver for his post in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma on her controversial comments against the Prophet of Islam.